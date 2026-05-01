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regular-article-logo Friday, 01 May 2026

Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ gets new release date, set to hit theatres in June

The film was previously slated to release on April 30

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.05.26, 06:51 PM
Ram Charan in ‘Peddi’

Ram Charan in ‘Peddi’ File Picture

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi has been postponed and will now hit theatres on June 4, the actor announced on Wednesday. The film was previously slated to release on April 30.

“Meet Peddi on June 4th. See you in cinemas,” Charan wrote on X alongside a poster of the film.

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Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor. The film marks the second Telugu project for Janhvi after Devara, co-starring Jr NTR.

The cast of Peddi also includes Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, Mirzapur star Divyendu Sharma and Boman Irani.

Peddi is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, with music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, cinematography by R Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla and editing by Navin Nooli.

Ram Charan was last seen in S. Shankar’s Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani.

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