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regular-article-logo Friday, 01 May 2026

Siddharth Anand urges fans not to share leaked multimedia from ‘King’ sets

The upcoming film, also starring Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaideep Ahlawat, marks Anand’s reunion with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone after 2023’s ‘Pathaan’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.05.26, 07:57 PM
Shah Rukh Khan in \\\'King\\\'

Shah Rukh Khan in 'King' File Picture

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand on Friday urged fans not to circulate leaked photos and videos from the sets of King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Anand’s post comes shortly after leaked pictures from the film’s South African schedule went viral on social media.

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The images, seemingly captured during the shoot of a music sequence, surfaced after Deepika announced her second pregnancy on April 19.

Although undated, the pictures were reportedly clicked during the film’s shoot in Cape Town. They show Deepika, dressed in a floral-print gown, walking hand-in-hand on set. Shah Rukh is seen sporting an unbuttoned printed shirt. Other crew members can be seen around the duo.

“Request to all the fans. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King,” Anand captioned his post on X.

“The team is working around the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation. Shah Rukh Khan in & as King,” he added.

The actioner, which is set to release on December 24, reunites the director with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. They had previously worked together on the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan.

King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures and is also expected to feature Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.

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King Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone Siddharth Anand
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