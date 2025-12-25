‘One Piece’ live-action Season 2: Chopper looks after Nami, Luffy and Sanji on Drum Island

A trailer for the second season of the live-action One Piece series was shown at Jump Festa 2026 this week, featuring Mikaela Hoover as the voice of Chopper, as well as all the other voice actors around the world who will bring the reindeer to life in different languages.

The scenes featuring Tony Tony Chopper, the beloved blue-nosed reindeer-human hybrid from One Piece, show him nursing Emily Rudd’s Nami back to health after the Straw Hats landed on Drum Island. It also shows Inaki Godoy’s Luffy and Taz Skyler’s Sanji feeling surprised to see Chopper while being covered in bandages.

Another scene shows the adorable ship doctor asking one of the Straw Hats shyly whether they are feeling better.

In the original English version of the live-action adaptation, Chopper is voiced by Mikaela Hoover, known for roles in Beef, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Superman. She has also executed facial capture for the character.

“What excited me about playing Chopper is the tug of war between his standoffishness and his huge heart,” Hoover said in a statement. “He tries so hard to hide his emotions and put on a tough exterior, but underneath, he’s a big softy, and his love can’t help but come out.”

The upcoming season will feature new cast members, including Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Rigo Sanchez as Dragon and Callum Kerr as Smoker.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece, adapted from Eiichiro Oda’s manga, follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the pirate king. One Piece Season 2 will begin with the Straw Hat pirates arriving in Logue Town, leading to their confrontation with the Baroque Works agents.

Directed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda jointly, the One Piece live-action series topped Netflix’s top 10 global list for weeks after its debut in 2023.

One Piece live-action Season 2 will premiere on March 10 next year.