Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Freedom at Midnight’ to return to Sony LIV with new season in January

Nikkhil Advani-directed Freedom at Midnight will return to Sony LIV on 9 January with its second season, the streaming platform said on Tuesday.

“The electrifying story of the aftermath of India’s Independence - Freedom At Midnight Season 2, streaming on 9th Jan only on Sony LIV. The History you may not know. The History you should know,” wrote Sony LIV alongside a teaser of the second season.

Based on Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins’s eponymous book, Freedom at Midnight Season 2 revisits key events that preceded India’s Independence and Partition.

Sidhant Gupta reprises his role as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra returns as Mahatma Gandhi and Rajendra Chawla takes on the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the upcoming season of the series.

The new season explores heated discussions between figures like MK Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mohammed Ali Jinnah and Liaqat Ali Khan. They negotiate the terms of the nation’s partition into two countries based on geography and religion.

Produced by Emmay Entertainment in association with StudioNext, Freedom at Midnight Season 2 is led by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who returns as showrunner and director.

The narrative has been developed by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai and Ethan Taylor.

The ensemble cast of the political drama also includes Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey, KC Shankar, RJ Malishka, Rajesh Kumar, Luke McGibney, Andrew Cullum, Richard Teverson, Alistair Finlay and Cordelia Bugeja.