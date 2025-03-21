Mohanlal-starrer ‘L2: Empuraan’ sells nearly 1 lakh tickets per hour on BookMyShow

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s third directorial venture, L2: Empuraan, starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, recorded the highest hourly pre-sales for an Indian film on BookMyShow on Friday with nearly one lakh tickets sold per hour, announced the makers.

“Another. Record. Shattered. The highest hourly pre-sales ever in Indian cinema on BookMyShow. 96.14k/hr,” wrote the makers on X.

A sequel to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 2019 political action thriller Lucifer, L2: Empuraan marks Mohanlal’s return as Khureshi Ab’raam aka Stephen Nedumpally. The film also stars Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Aamir Khan’s elder sister Nikhat Khan in key roles.

Additionally, the cast of the film includes Manju Warrier, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Kaarthikeyaa Dev, Kishore Kumar G, Sukant Goel and British actress Andrea Tivadar.

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Khureshi’s comrade, Zayed Masood, in L2: Empuraan.

Written by Murali Gopy, L2: Empuraan’s technical team includes cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, editor Akhilesh Mohan, and music composer Deepak Dev. The film’s shoot was completed in December last year.

L2: Empuraan is slated to hit theatres on March 27.

Released theatrically on March 28, 2019, Lucifer marked Mohanlal’s first collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran. The duo collaborated again on the 2022 comedy drama Bro Daddy.