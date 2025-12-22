‘Projapati 2’ trailer: Mithun Chakraborty, Dev’s father-son duo reunite in London

Mithun’s Gaur Chakraborty flies from Kolkata to London to help his son Joy (Dev) take care of the latter's daughter (Anumegha Kahali) in the trailer of Projapati 2, dropped by Dev Entertainment Ventures on Monday.

The two-minute-44-second-long video opens with Joy balancing his professional duties as a chef and the responsibilities of raising a young girl child as a single father.

Joy requests his father Gaur Chakraborty to come to London from Kolkata to help take care of his daughter. Though Gaur is initially hesitant to leave his hometown, he finally agrees.

Upon reaching London, Gaur realises that one of Joy’s co-workers is in love with him and urges his son to remarry – an idea that Joy strongly opposes.

Actors Anirban Chakrabarti, Jyotirmoyee Kundu, Aparajita Adhya, Kharaj Mukherjee, and Kanchan Mullick round off the cast of Projapati 2, which is directed by Avijit Senn.

The upcoming film serves as a second instalment in the Projapati franchise.

The original 2022 film follows the story of widower Gaur Chakraborty (Mithun), who lives with his son Joy (Dev), a wedding planner. Projapati earned over Rs 13 crore, emerging as the highest-grossing Bengali film of the year.

Dev was last seen in Dhrubo Banerjee’s period drama Raghu Dakat.

Projapati 2 is scheduled to release in theatres this Christmas.