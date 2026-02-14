Veteran Kannada director Joe Simon passes away at 80 due to cardiac arrest

Veteran Kannada director and actor Joe Simon died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 80 on Friday.

According to reports, Simon suffered a cardiac arrest while attending an afternoon meeting at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce in Bengaluru. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead at around 4:30 pm.

Over the course of his career, Simon worked in more than 100 Kannada films in various capacities, including as an actor, dialogue writer, and director. He also held the position of vice-president of the Kannada Film Directors Association (KANFIDA).

He is known for directing films like Sahasa Simha, Snehada Kadalalli, Simha Jodi, and Mr Vasu.

Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar expressed grief over Simon’s demise, calling it an “irreparable loss” to the Kannada film industry.

“Joe Simon, who hailed from Mandya, was active in Kannada cinema for decades. He had worked as an actor, director, and lyricist in more than 100 films,” Shivakumar wrote on X.

Fans flooded social media to pay tribute to Joe Simon following his passing. “RIP Joe Simon sir. His contribution to the industry will always be remembered. Sahasa Simha will always remain one of my personal favorites,” tweeted one X user.

Another fan on X hailed Josaiman as “a stalwart of Kannada cinema” and prayed for his soul’s peace.