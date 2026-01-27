Mimi Chakraborty asked to leave stage mid-performance at Bongaon event

Tollywood actress Mimi Chakraborty was asked to leave the stage mid-performance at an event in Bongaon, followed by derogatory remarks hurled by an attendee on the microphone, she said on Monday.

“I was invited by Naya Gopal Gunj Yubak Sango Club to perform at an event in Bongaon. Mid- performance, I was abruptly asked to leave the stage without any prior communication,” the 36-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story.

“There were many people waiting to see me and meet me, including fans who had come for a picture. Leaving the stage that way, followed by derogatory remarks on the microphone, was not just humiliating, it defamed me publicly,” she further explained.

The actress added that she left quietly in order to maintain decorum. “I have now taken the matter to the appropriate legal authorities and believe in due process. If I keep quiet today, this behaviour will be repeated tomorrow,” she said.

Mimi said that dignity on stage is non-negotiable. “I request privacy while the matter is under legal consideration.”

“As we celebrate Republic Day, we speak of freedom and equality. But the independence and dignity of women and artists are still too easily violated. I have built my image and career on my own over the years. Staying silent today would only normalise the humiliation of artists,” Mimi added.

Mimi also shared a series of messages she received from fans following the incident. “Just a few posts amongst so many which I could fit in from my lovely audience from last night, who stood by me with so much love and care. This somehow makes me stand stronger. For women artists, this pressure is heavier. We are expected to adjust, endure, and stay quiet. If we speak, we are labelled ‘difficult’. If we don’t, the behaviour repeats,” she wrote alongside the post.

“I have built my career with self-respect and hard work and discipline. More than 20 mins waiting in my car backstage respecting the fact that someone else is finishing her performance still facing false and baseless allegations hence, chose the lawful route not for revenge, but for accountability. Because if we don’t draw a line, this will keep happening to others,” the actress wrote.