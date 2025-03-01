Miley Cyrus, Miles Teller to present at 97th Oscars, Academy hints at surprise appearances

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and actor Miles Teller have joined the list of presenters for the upcoming 97th Oscars to be held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 3 (IST), The Academy Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement on Friday, hinting that some popular faces, besides those mentioned on the list, may make surprise appearances at the event as presenters.

The list of presenters for the 97th Academy Awards includes Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña and Rachel Zegler.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Miley Cyrus and Miles Teller round out our presenters… or do they?Watch the Oscars LIVE Sunday, March 2, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu, with Conan O’Brien hosting. Expect the unexpected—only at the #Oscars,” the Academy wrote on X alongside a poster with the names of the new presenters.

The first list of Oscar presenters, announced by the Academy on February 19, included Joe Alwyn, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, Ben Stiller and Oprah Winfrey.

Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang were named as presenters in the second slate on February 11.

Additionally, the winners of last year’s acting awards have been confirmed to return as presenters. Robert Downey Jr. (Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers), Emma Stone (Best Actress for Poor Things), and Cillian Murphy (Best Actor for Oppenheimer) will be handing out trophies this year.

Moreover, K-pop band Blackpink member Lisa is set to become the first Korean artiste to perform at the Oscars. She will perform at the 97th Academy Awards alongside American rapper-singer Doja Cat and British singer RAYE. Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and rap artist Queen Latifah are also set to perform at the Oscars this year.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 3 (IST). Comedian Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony for the first time this year.