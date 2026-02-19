‘Bebo did it first’: Internet says Margot Robbie’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ outfit radiates Geet vibes

Bollywood fans recently experienced a fashion deja vu moment after a behind-the-scenes clip of Margot Robbie from the sets of Wuthering Heights surfaced online, with many noting its resemblance to Kareena Kapoor’s iconic outfit in the song Yeh Ishq Hai from the 2007 film Jab We Met.

In the clip, Margot’s character Cathy is seen dancing in a white top, a black corset jacket and a long red skirt, which quickly grabbed the attention of Bollywood fans, with many pointing out that the former has recreated the popular look of Geet (Kareena’s character in the film).

Fans shared Margot’s video and clips of the Jab We Met song on social media, drawing comparisons between the outfits of the two actresses. “Bebo (Kareena Kapoor) did it first,” a fan wrote on X alongside a picture of the Bollywood actress.

Another X post reads, “Margot Robbie reheating 2007 Kareena Kapoor’s nachos was not on my bingo card for this year.”

“It’s crazy how identical the dress is, and as much as I have my qualms with bollywood no one can touch them on a musical number choreography,” another fan wrote.

Adapted from Victorian novelist Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel of the same name, Wuthering Heights is directed and produced by Emerald Fennell, known for her work on Promising Young Woman and Saltburn.

Released on February 13, the film, which stars Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, has received mixed responses from audiences worldwide, with many criticising Fennell’s bold interpretation of the novel, labelling it as ‘shallow fanfiction’ and ‘visually disastrous melodrama’.

Jab We Met is a popular romantic comedy directed by Imtiaz Ali, focusing on a depressed businessman, Aditya (Shahid Kapoor), who finds joy again after meeting a spirited girl, Geet (Kareena Kapoor), on a train. Their journeys intertwine, reversing their fortunes and leading to a life-changing romance.