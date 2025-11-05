MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Manish Malhotra’s ‘Gustaakh Ishq’ starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh to release in November

The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah in a pivotal role

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.11.25, 06:31 PM
Gustaakh Ishq

Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in 'Gustaakh Ishq' File Photo

Gustaakh Ishq, a romantic drama produced by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, is set to release in theatres on 28 November. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles, the movie was previously titled Ul Jalool Ishq.

“Mark your calendars, ishq has a new date for y’all. #GustaakhIshq is now releasing on 28th November, 2025,” the designer-producer’s production banner Stage5 Production wrote on Instagram alongside a film poster featuring Vijay and Fatima.

The film was previously slated to release on 21 November.

Gustaakh Ishq is the third project by Manish Malhotra’s Stage5 Production, founded in 2023. The production banner has backed two other films — Saali Mohabbat and Bun Tikki — which are yet to be released.

Shooting for Gustaakh Ishq, is penned and directed by Vibhu Puri Dehalvi, concluded in April last year. The music of the film has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, with lyrics penned by Gulzar.

The film also stars Sharib Hashmi in a pivotal role.

In September 2023, Malhotra announced the launch of his own production banner, Stage5 Production. He described it as “a company that will nurture different artistic voices from all over and take pride in the diversity of stories, collaborating with directors, writers, and artists who are not only talented but also have a unique new vision.”

