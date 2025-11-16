Mahesh Bhatt calls social media era “dark times” for free expression in entertainment

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has said that the mainstream entertainment industry’s chase for attention has intensified in the age of social media, creating what he described as “dark times” for anyone trying to speak freely.

Bhatt was speaking at a panel discussion with Kapil Sibal on Saturday, where he assessed the current climate in media and entertainment. He argued that the system rewards noise over nuance, and that digital platforms have only strengthened the establishment’s ability to silence dissenting voices.

“The very nature of the mainstream entertainment business is to get maximum accolades and attention. Ever since we stepped into this digital age and there was social media, the power of the establishment to muzzle you up, to gang up and go after you is so enormous that you are a voice in the wilderness,” he said.

Known for films like Saaransh, Sadak and Aashiqui, Bhatt said creators today face pressure even before they can present their ideas. “You are actually going out to quote numbers, and even before you begin, you're crushed. So I would say that these are dark times.”

He also raised concerns about algorithms and artificial intelligence pushing people toward safer choices and stifling passionate expression. “There were those ready to jump off the cliff for an idea. They were so consumed by passion. Now, algorithms, everybody wants to play it safe. Now it's AI. So I think my concerns are that... as it is, we were thoughtless,” he said.

Reflecting on how those who spoke boldly were once isolated, Bhatt noted that the climate has only grown harsher. “There were very few movies that could stand up and speak. Those who dared to speak were isolated... And then there would be wisdom dished out to you, saying that if you want to say something so passionately, write a poem or write a book,” he said.