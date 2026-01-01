Pawan Kalyan rings in 2026 with a new film announcement

Politician-actor Pawan Kalyan on Thursday kicked off 2026 with a new film announcement, marking his return to acting after he became the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh last year.

Producer Ram Talluri took to X on Thursday to announce the upcoming project. The film will be directed by Surender Reddy and written by Vakkantham Vamsi.

“With folded hands and a full heart. My dream begins as Production No.1 under #JaithraRamaMovies. Named with Love & Blessings by our beloved Power Star (PSPK). Teaming up with Surender Reddy & Vakkantham Vamsi. Forever grateful. Forever proud. This dream project is LOADING…@PawanKalyan @DirSurender @VamsiVakkantham,” Talluri wrote on X on the occasion of new year.

Vamsi, too, shared the announcement on X. “It’s not just a happy new year, it’s the ‘happiest’ new year! Proud to be a part of this dream project with the one and only #PSPK #blessed #bestteam,” he wrote.

Pawan’s political career dates back to 2008 when he became the leader of the youth wing of his brother Chiranjeevi’s political party, Praja Rajyam Party. In 2014, he created his own party, Janasena Party.

After the 2019 elections, Pawan was roped in for the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu by director Krish. He also signed for films by Harish Shankar, Surender Reddy and Sujeeth in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

After winning the 2024 elections, Pawan finished shooting for the pending projects. In 2025, his films Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG by Krish and Sujeeth, respectively, were released.