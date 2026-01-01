Fans will get to relive the nostalgia of the 1997 blockbuster: 'Border 2' producer Nidhi Dutta

"Border 2" producer Nidhi Dutta says she is overwhelmed by all the love and excitement surrounding the war drama ahead of the song launch "Ghar Kab Aaoge" and she is confident that fans will get to relive the nostalgia that the new film evokes about the 1997 hit.

The makers are set to launch "Ghar Kab Aaoge", which brings together an extraordinary lineup of voices—Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh, making it one of the most significant musical collaborations in recent times. With music by Anu Malik, reimagined by Mithoon, and additional lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, who builds upon the original lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the song carries forward the legacy of the evergreen original.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser of the song has garnered over 7 million views across platforms, reflecting the immense nostalgia and emotional connect audiences feel with the franchise. "Border", directed by Dutta's father JP Dutta in 1997, was a blockbuster.

"'Border 2' is not just a film, it’s an emotion that belongs to every Indian, here and across the world. The response from Indians, not just in our country but overseas, has been deeply moving. Everyone is waiting for the film and to relive the nostalgia they felt with my father’s film. Messages like these remind me why we made this film.

"The love and anticipation around the song launch ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ has only heightened that emotion. It reassures my father and me that Border 2 is awaited not just with excitement, but with nostalgia waiting to be relived and sentiments that are deeply personal to every Indian worldwide,” Dutta said in a statement.

Directed by Anurag Singh, "Border 2" features a powerful ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, and is backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

"Border 2" is all set to release in cinemas worldwide on January 23, 2026.





Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.