‘Stranger Things’ S5 fails to top Netflix charts in India, beaten by ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

The final episode of Netflix’s iconic sci-fi series Stranger Things Season 5 dropped in India on 1 January at 6.30am. However, it is not currently the most-watched show in the country.

At the time the report was published on Thursday, the top spot was claimed by The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma. The latest episode of Season 4 of the sketch comedy talk show featured members of the Indian women’s cricket team as guests. While the episode included Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Pratika Rawal and head coach Amol Mazumdar, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was notably absent.

Netflix

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 premiered on Netflix on 20 December, featuring actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas as guest in the first episode.

New episodes of the show will drop on Netflix every Saturday at 8pm.

The previous instalments of The Great Indian Kapil Show have featured a plethora of renowned guests from the world of cinema, music, sports and business, including Aamir Khan, Gautam Gambhir, Janhvi Kapoor, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jackson Wang and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta.

Stranger Things, on the other hand, concluded with the Hawkins gang — Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery), Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) — facing off against their archenemy Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) one last time.

Despite its sprawling ensemble and the nearly decade-long run since the Duffer Brothers-created sci-fi series premiered in 2016, the finale offered a largely satisfying denouement for its characters.

Stranger Things is currently the second most-watched show on Netflix in India, ahead of series like Single Papa, Cashero, #90’s and AIR.