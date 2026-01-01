Kareena Kapoor’s note on gratitude to Vijay Devarakonda’s Rome trip: Here’s how celebs welcome 2026

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and Vijay Devarakonda were among the many Indian stars who celebrated the New Year 2026 by sharing moments from their festivities, heartfelt messages, and showered gratitude for the past year. Here’s a look.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a long note, reflecting on the horrors of the knife attack on her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. She said that 2025 was a ‘difficult year’ for her family, yet they overcame by staying strong and holding each other tight.

“We cried a lot, we prayed, and now we are here…2025 taught us that human nature is fearless, love will conquer all, and that children are braver than we think,” the actress wrote alongside a picture of herself with Saif.

Actor Vijay Devarakonda shared his New Year greetings with his fans from Rome. The Kingdom star looked dapper in a stylish yet casual-chic outfit as he looked out from the train’s window. “May we grow up together, make great memories, do great things, spread love, cheer and life,” the actor wrote.

Actor Shibani Akhtar celebrated the New Year with her husband, actor-director Farhan Akhtar, as the couple donned winter outfits, embraced each other while taking a selfie during their recent vacation.

The year-end celebrations looked all magical and flashy for actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, as he welcomed the new year with his parents. The family spent a memorable time flying sky-lanterns.

“Bringing in 2026 surrounded by family, love and all the good energy,” wrote Anil Kapoor on Instagram alongside a set of pictures from the year-end poolside party. The pictures also featured Anil Kapoor’s wife.

Bollywood power couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth gave out an adorable vibe check, with the actress posting a set of selfies that show the two looking cute in their winter outfits.

“Happy New Year to one and all.. as we have seen in this past year, life is precious and unpredictable.. so live it like it means something,” Kajol wrote on Instagram alongside a set of pictures from the New Year’s party, which was also attended by Ajay Devgn and Aman Devgn.

Jigraa actor Vedang Raina dropped a set of throwback pictures wrapping up his 2025, which featured moments of him travelling and in preparation for shooting. “A year about patience, introspection, personal-growth, travel and learning. And social media breaks (life-changing). So here’s some year-end backlog pics,” the actor wrote.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra penned a heartfelt note celebrating the milestones he achieved this year. He also celebrated the moment with his wife, actress Kiara Advani.

Actress Dia Mirza looked forward to more kindness, peace and purpose in 2026. She also reminded everyone to act responsibly towards climate change. “May the New Year be filled with presence in each moment, kindness, deeper purpose and peace for us all,” the actress wrote alongside a picture of herself with her husband from their recent vacation.