MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 01 January 2026

Stock market starts 2026 on positive note: Sensex climbs 223 points to 85,444 in early trade; Nifty up 65 points to 26,195

More details awaited

PTI Published 01.01.26, 09:31 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Stock market starts 2026 on positive note: Sensex climbs 223.54 points to 85,444.14 in early trade; Nifty up 65.75 points to 26,195.35.

This is a breaking news. Please refresh the page for latest updates.

RELATED TOPICS

Stock Market Sensex Nifty
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India's drug watchdog in hibernation: Larger malaise in 74-day rabies jab lapse

Doctors and industry executives say this lack of disclosure by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) reflects a broader pattern of regulatory opacity that extends beyond the alleged counterfeited vaccine to cough syrups and drug-makers that failed quality checks
Congress workers led by state chief Subhankar Sarkar stage a protest against Amit Shah in Calcutta on Wednesday for the recurrent attacks on migrant workers from Bengal in BJP-ruled states. The protest was staged at College Street-Mahatma Gandhi Road crossing, through which Shah was travelling. Sarkar termed Shah as anti-Bengal and burnt his effigy
Quote left Quote right

Only BJP and the Union government can save Calcutta from the threat of infiltration

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT