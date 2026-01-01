MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 01 January 2026

Government notifies new excise duty on tobacco, cess on pan masala from February 1

The new levies on tobacco and pan masala will be over and above the GST rate, and will replace the compensation cess which is currently being levied on such sin goods

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 01.01.26, 08:49 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The government on Wednesday notified February 1 as the date from which additional excise duty on tobacco products and a new cess on pan masala will come into force, marking a shift in the taxation framework for these goods.

Under the revised regime, the new levies on tobacco and pan masala will be imposed over and above the applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, replacing the compensation cess that is currently levied on these sin goods.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a government notification, from February 1, pan masala, cigarettes, tobacco and similar products will attract a GST rate of 40 per cent, while biris will be taxed at 18 per cent GST.

In addition, a Health and National Security Cess will be levied on pan masala, while tobacco and related products will be subject to additional excise duty.

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday also notified the Chewing Tobacco, Jarda Scented Tobacco and Gutkha Packing Machines (Capacity Determination and Collection of Duty) Rules, 2026.

Parliament had in December approved two Bills permitting the levy of the new Health and National Security Cess on pan masala manufacturing and the imposition of excise duty on tobacco.

The government on Wednesday reiterated February 1 as the implementation date for these levies. The existing GST compensation cess, currently imposed at varying rates, will cease to exist with effect from February 1.

RELATED TOPICS

Pan Masala Tobacco
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India's drug watchdog in hibernation: Larger malaise in 74-day rabies jab lapse

Doctors and industry executives say this lack of disclosure by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) reflects a broader pattern of regulatory opacity that extends beyond the alleged counterfeited vaccine to cough syrups and drug-makers that failed quality checks
Congress workers led by state chief Subhankar Sarkar stage a protest against Amit Shah in Calcutta on Wednesday for the recurrent attacks on migrant workers from Bengal in BJP-ruled states. The protest was staged at College Street-Mahatma Gandhi Road crossing, through which Shah was travelling. Sarkar termed Shah as anti-Bengal and burnt his effigy
Quote left Quote right

Only BJP and the Union government can save Calcutta from the threat of infiltration

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT