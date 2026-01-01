Smelling of alcohol, Air India pilot detained at Vancouver airport in Canada before Delhi flight

An Air India pilot was detained at Vancouver airport in Canada last week after authorities raised concerns about his fitness for duty just before he was scheduled to operate a Delhi-bound flight, leading to a last-minute delay in departure.

The incident occurred on December 23, days ahead of Christmas, involving flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi, which was to operate via Vienna. According to reports, a staff member at the airport’s duty-free store alerted Canadian authorities after either seeing the pilot consume alcohol being offered at the store or noticing the smell of alcohol while he was purchasing a bottle.

Canadian authorities subsequently subjected the pilot to a breath analyser test, which he failed, following which he was detained and taken off the flight. CCTV footage was reportedly used to trace the pilot to the aircraft he was scheduled to operate.

In a statement, Air India said the delay occurred after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure.

“Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi on 23 December 2025 experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure. Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot's fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry. In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay,” the airline said.

Air India added that it regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers and is cooperating fully with local authorities.

“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities. The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of the enquiry. Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations. Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy. Safety remains Air India's highest priority at all times,” the statement said.

According to people familiar with the matter, Air India arranged a replacement pilot quickly, resulting in a delay of about two hours. The ultra long-haul flight, which requires four pilots operating in two sets, departed Vancouver later that afternoon and landed in Vienna, from where another set of crew operated the onward sector to Delhi.

“AI has taken a very stern view of this matter. The pilot was flown to Delhi a couple of days later and is being probed. The issue has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is also examining the same,” said people in the know.

Pilots operating international sectors are typically not subjected to mandatory pre-flight breath analyser tests, as alcohol is available onboard such flights and tests are usually conducted upon arrival.

However, Air India has implemented a policy of conducting random pre-flight breath analyser tests at international stations and frequently deploys doctors on overseas flights to conduct checks on pilots scheduled to operate return sectors.

Reacting to the incident, a senior pilot said strict personal precautions are followed to avoid even trace alcohol presence.

“Forget drinking, we don’t even use after shaves, perfumes, mouth wash or homeopathic medicines some hours before operating a flight. There have been multiple instances of teetotallers failing BA tests because of the alcohol in their breath because of using toiletries with alcoholic content. We look for these items without any alcohol, except homeopathic medicines where possibly there’s no option,” the captain said.

Under aviation rules, failing a breath analyser test multiple times can lead to suspension or loss of a flying licence.

Separately, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued a show-cause notice to an Air India cockpit crew in another matter for operating multiple flights between Delhi and Tokyo despite being aware of serious compliance lapses. The regulator has sought an explanation from the pilots concerned within two weeks.