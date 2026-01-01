Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown share BTS glimpses from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Actors Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown offered a sneak peek into the sets of Stranger Things Season 5, shortly after the series finale dropped on Netflix on Thursday. Here’s a look.

All pictures: Instagram

A candid shot shows Brown on set with the creators of the sci-fi series, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer.

Schnapp posted a group picture with co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Sadie Sink.

Another BTS picture shows the cast dressed in graduation robes. In the show, the Hawkins gang graduates from Hawkins High School in the finale with Matarazzo’s Dustin Henderson becoming the Valedictorian.

A photo captures the filming of the scene in which Schnapp’s Will jacks into the hive mind to help Eleven (Brown) in her fight against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

A Polaroid-style picture features Schnapp with Wolfhard, Sink and McLaughlin. While Wolfhard essays the character of Mike Wheeler, Sink plays Max Mayfield in the Netflix show. McLaughlin essays the role of Max’s romantic interest, Lucas.

Schnapp struck a fun pose with the cast and crew members of the series, currently trending at No. 2 on the streaming platform in India.