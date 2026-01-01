MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Centre must rebut Chinese claims of mediation between India, Pakistan: Asaduddin Owaisi on Operation Sindoor

Is this what the Modi government agreed to when the PM visited China, says the AIMIM president

PTI, Our Web Desk Published 01.01.26, 01:02 PM
Asaduddin Owaisi. PTI picture

AIMIM president and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has said Chinese claim of mediation between India and Pakistan is an affront to the country and that it must be strongly rebutted by the Union Government.

Normalcy in ties with China cannot be at the cost of India's honour or its sovereignty, he said.

"After US President (Donald Trump) announced a ceasefire before us and claims to have used trade sanctions to secure peace, we now have the Chinese foreign minister making similar claims officially. This is an affront to India and must be strongly rebutted by the government," Owaisi said in a social media post late on Wednesday.

China wants to place India and Pakistan at the same level and is trying to project itself as superior in South Asia.

"Is this what the Modi government agreed to when the PM visited China," he said.

The Chinese Foreign Minister's claim of mediation is surprising and the Centre must rebut it officially and assure the country that no third party intervention is acceptable, the Hyderabad MP added.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday said tensions between India and Pakistan were among a list of "hot issues" mediated by China this year.

New Delhi has rejected China's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during the military conflict earlier this year. Sources in the Indian government reiterated that it was Islamabad that requested a truce following Operation Sindoor, and there was no third-party mediation.

New Delhi has been maintaining that the May 7-10 conflict between India and Pakistan post Pahalgam terror attack was resolved through direct talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations of the two countries.

India has also been consistently maintaining that there is no place for any third party intervention in matters relating to India and Pakistan.

