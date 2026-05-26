‘Made in India – A Titan Story’ chronicles the rise of Titan in pre-liberalised India

Amazon MX Player on Tuesday dropped the trailer of its upcoming series Made in India – A Titan Story, a drama inspired by the journey of the watch brand Titan against the backdrop of pre-liberalised India.

The six-part series, adapted from Vinay Kamath’s book Titan – India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand, will start streaming free on the platform from June 3.

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The show stars Naseeruddin Shah as JRD Tata and Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai. The cast also includes Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Namita Dubey, Lakshvir Saran and Kaveri Seth.

Written by Karan Vyas, directed by Robbie Grewal and produced by Almighty Motion Pictures, the series traces the rise of Titan through the vision of businessman Xerxes Desai and his association with JRD Tata.

“Made in India: A Titan Story is more than the journey of an iconic brand, it reflects the ambition and entrepreneurial spirit that shaped a defining chapter in India's story,” Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, said.

Speaking about playing JRD Tata, Shah said, “What fascinated me about JRD Tata was not just his vision, but the quiet confidence with which he inspired people to dream bigger than they thought possible. He had an extraordinary ability to spot potential and nurture it with trust, something that feels increasingly rare”.

Sarbh said Xerxes Desai’s personality and unconventional thinking drew him to the role. “Xerxes Desai struck me as someone who was quietly rebellious, someone unafraid to challenge convention and imagine what didn’t yet exist. What I love about Made in India: A Titan Story is that while it speaks of ambition and scale, at its core, it’s deeply human, about persistence, instinct, and believing in an idea long before anyone else does,” he said.