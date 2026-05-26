‘Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai’ song ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ out amid unauthorised use controversy

Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde groove to the beats of the reimagined version of 1999 hit song Chunnari Chunnari, the third track from their upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Dropped by Tips Films on Tuesday, the two-minute-54-second-long video shows Varun donning a red dupatta as he matches steps with Mrunal and Pooja, who exude elegance in matching red outfits. The trio grooves across scenic backdrops, seemingly shot in an international location.

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“LETS GO it’s time for #ChunnariChunnari,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Chunnari Chunnari from the 1999 hit Biwi No. 1 originally featured Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.

Recently, a legal dispute had erupted between Vashu Bhagnani (Pooja Entertainment) and Tips Music over the unauthorised use of the song in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

“We sold the audio rights of Biwi No 1 to Tips at the time of release. Wog log badmaashi karke video chala rahe the. They were not even ready to meet us over this issue. We shared a letter in the court, due to which the court granted us status quo. How can David Dhawan use the same songs from our film in his son’s movie, that too for a Ramesh Taurani production? There should be some ethics in the industry,” Bhagnani told reporters recently.

Tips Music, however, claimed they have the legitimate rights to the catalogue.

At a PVR INOX-hosted David Dhawan Film Festival event, Salman jokingly teased Varun in a light-hearted moment for recreating his song Chunnari Chunnari, saying, “Isne mera ek aur gaana utha liya.”

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai is set to hit theatres on June 5.