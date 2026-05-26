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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 26 May 2026

Three maintenance workers injured after lift cables snap at Kolkata airport

‘We have not yet found out what happened exactly,’ said an airport official.

Our Bureau Published 26.05.26, 03:27 PM

Three workers were injured when a lift fell on them in Kolkata airport on Tuesday, the accident coming months after a man died in a lift mishap at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Reports come that lift number 34 was under maintenance and not accessible to passengers. Three staff members of the airport authority were working in the list shaft when the lift cables snapped and came down abruptly on the three staff members.

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All three people have been injured and admitted to a nearby hospital.

“Further investigation is being undertaken into why the lift cables snapped. The workers have sustained minor injuries. The lift was not accessible to the general public. We have not yet found out what happened exactly,” said an airport official.

The area near lift 34 has been cordoned off and maintenance work is underway, the official also informed.

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