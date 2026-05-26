No forceful takeover of Gymkhana Club land on June 5: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells Delhi HC

The central government will not take forceful possession of the Delhi Gymkhana Club Land on June 5, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

Following the submission, Justice Avneesh Jhingan said no interim order was required on the lawsuits by members and staff of the club against the Centre's May 22 order asking the club to hand over the premises.

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The top law officer submitted before Justice Jhingan that the Centre's notice to the club was to terminate the perpetual lease in favour of the club and seek re-entry.

However, any proceedings for eviction from the premises will be initiated as per the law after giving due notice to the occupants, SG Mehta assured the court.

The judge issued summons to the Centre and the club's management on the lawsuits and sought their written statements,

Mehta also informed that the club's present governing body, which comprises nominees of the Centre, has already written to the authorities to raise their grievances.

The Centre had asked the Gymkhana Club in Lutyens' Delhi to hand over the premises, citing that the 27.3-acre plot was required for "strengthening and securing defence infrastructure".

The order, issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, has stated that the premises, located in a highly sensitive and strategic area of Delhi, is critically required for the strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes.