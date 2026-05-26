Bengal govt to issue Annapurna Yojana forms from May 27; liquor ban near schools, temples

Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced a series of welfare and regulatory measures in Kalyani, including a monthly financial assistance scheme for women, a ban on liquor shops within one kilometre of educational institutions and temples, and subsidised fish-rice meals across the state.

Adhikari said liquor shops would not be permitted within a one-kilometre radius of schools, colleges and temples.

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Bengal CM Adhikari said the state government will start issuing forms from May 27 for the Annapurna Yojana, under which Rs 3,000 per month would be given to women.

Speaking to reporters after an administrative meeting at Kalyani in Nadia, Adhikari said, “Annapurna Yojana forms will be issued from the state secretariat from tomorrow. All Indians are eligible to receive benefits under the scheme.”

The Bengal government is expected to roll out the programme in phases, with district administrations coordinating the distribution and verification process.

The CM said the scheme was intended to provide direct economic support to women and strengthen household financial security, particularly among economically weaker sections.

Officials present at the meeting were instructed to ensure the smooth implementation and timely processing of applications once the distribution begins.

The chief minister also said his government has decided to introduce fish and rice meals at around 400 dedicated canteens twice a week at a subsidised rate of Rs 5.

He said the West Bengal government will also set up an AYUSH department, delinking it from the health department.

The announcement is one of the several key policy measures highlighted during the administrative meeting attended by elected representatives and senior officials from three districts, including Nadia, Hooghly, and North 24 Parganas.

While talking to reporters, Adhikari said that the a new system has been in Bengal "where it is not the rule of the ruler, but the rule of law."

"We had earlier held a meeting in Durgapur covering Bankura, East Bardhaman, and West Bardhaman. Today, we held a meeting here focusing on Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Hooghly. Similar meetings will be held in Malda covering Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, and Dakshin Dinajpur.

Another such meeting will be held in Kolaghat covering East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Jhargram, and Howrah. Our main focus has been short-term coordination between elected MLAs and the administration," the chief minister said.

"A new system has been introduced where it is not the rule of the ruler, but the rule of law. The world’s largest political party, which believes in the principle of 'Nation First', has come to power with the blessings of the people. New individuals have become MLAs, ministers, and CM. What is our vision? How do we want to govern the state? What is our manifesto? These ideas must first reach every level of the administration. It is with that objective that we are carrying out these outreach visits and meetings," he added.