Ranveer Singh visits Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru as per Karnataka HC directive

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday visited the Chamundeshwari Temple and offered prayers after the Karnataka High Court directed him to pay a visit to the shrine in connection with the Kantara mimicry case against him, officials said.

The visit to the shrine atop Chamundi Hills comes in the wake of the Karnataka High Court directive issued last month while quashing proceedings against the actor in the case related to his mimicry of the deity's depiction in the film Kantara.

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The court decision followed the actor's submission of an unconditional apology.

The High Court had also accepted the revised affidavit submitted by his advocate and asked him to visit the Chamundi deity to make amends for his conduct.

The controversy relates to remarks allegedly made by Singh at the Filmfare Awards event in Goa while speaking about the film Kantara. He is accused of imitating a Daiva and calling it “devil”.

Based on a complaint filed by a lawyer alleging that his religious sentiments were hurt, the Dhurandhar actor was booked.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is in the eye of the storm over another controversy after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against him over his reported exit from Don 3.

Farhan and Ranveer have reportedly been engaged in a dispute over the film since last year.

According to FWICE, Farhan had approached the body last month alleging that Ranveer’s exit from the project had caused losses of around Rs 45 crore.

Don 3 was announced by Excel Entertainment in August 2023 with Ranveer stepping into the titular role earlier portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.