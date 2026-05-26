Katseye members Sophia, Yoonchae and Megan meet BTS ahead of Arirang Las Vegas concert

Ahead of their Las Vegas concert on May 24, K-pop band BTS met Sophia, Yoonchae and Megan from global girl group Katseye backstage, where the latter handed them gifts and shared their best wishes ahead of the show, as seen in a video shared by Jungkook.

On Tuesday, Jungkook posted a behind-the-scenes vlog on his Instagram account documenting how he spent the day leading up to BTS’s LA concert. From a gym session to spending quality time with fellow members — RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jin and V — the vlog offered fans a detailed glimpse into their favourite idol’s daily life.

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At one point, Jungkook also captured the band’s encounter with the three members of Katseye. Sophia and Yoonchae later shared their experience of meeting the members backstage and their concert in a Weverse live session.

“It was really good. They did very well, they did a really good job as they do,” Sophia said.

Meanwhile, Yoonchae added, “I started crying because we did meet and greet with them. After that, I was like, my brain was blank.”

On Tuesday, Katseye lifted the New Artist of the Year award at the 52nd American Music Awards. In her acceptance speech, leader Sophia Laforteza specifically thanked BTS for being trailblazers and for inspiring them to represent their cultures on a global scale proudly.

Meanwhile, BTS emerged as the top winner, taking home the artist of the year trophy at the ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The group also won song of the summer for Swim, the Billboard Hot 100-topping lead single from their comeback album Arirang, and opened the show with a performance of Hooligan. BTS was also announced as the winner of the best male K-pop artist.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed in the city on May 23 and 24 and are scheduled to return for additional shows on May 27 and 28.

In July, the group will join Madonna and Shakira for the halftime show of the 2026 Fifa World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19. The event will mark the first halftime show in Fifa World Cup Final history.