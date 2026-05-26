Babil Khan begins shooting for debut Malayalam film ‘Gandhi Bazar’ in Siliguri

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Bollywood actor Babil Khan, has started shooting for upcoming Malayalam debut film Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market in Siliguri.

The film is directed by Babu Janardhanan and will also feature Aparna Balamurali, Deepak Parambol, Nikhil Nair, Johny Antony, Jagadish, Sudheer Karamana, Unni Raja, Athmiya and Jayashankar in pivotal roles.

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Talking about the film, Babil said in a statement, “Malayalam cinema has always held a very special place in my heart because of the honesty, sensitivity, and emotional depth with which stories are told. As an actor, I’ve always believed that growth comes from stepping into the unknown and surrendering yourself completely to a new world, new people, and new emotions.”

“Beginning the shoot for 'Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market' in Siliguri feels incredibly exciting, emotional, and creatively fulfilling for me,” Babil added.

Sharing his experience of working with filmmaker Babu, Babil further said, “Working with Babu sir and sharing screen space with such talented actors is going to be a great experience for me. I’ve always wanted to be part of stories that leave a lasting impact and challenge me to evolve not just as an actor, but also as a person. This film gives me exactly that opportunity.”

“Entering Malayalam cinema is not just a new chapter in my career, it’s a journey I genuinely feel grateful and humbled to begin,” Babil further said.

Babil made his acting debut in 2022 with the Netflix psychological drama film Qala. He is also known for his role in the series The Railway Men, which revolved around the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

His latest work is the 2025 cyber-thriller film Logout, which premiered on ZEE5. The film was directed by Amit Golani and also starred Nimisha Nair alongside Khan.