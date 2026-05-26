BJP government in Bengal will work with Opposition MLAs, says chief minister Suvendu Adhikari

Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said BJP government in the state would ensure cooperation between the administration and Opposition legislators, asserting that governance would be guided by the rule of law rather than “the ruling party’s law”.

“Political differences should stay limited till the elections. Throughout the year there should be coordination between the elected representatives and administration. We must work with constructive ideas,” Adhikari said after an administrative meeting with elected representatives and officials of Hooghly, North 24-Parganas and Nadia. “The rule of law will be followed, not the ruling party’s law.”

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Trinamool’s Barasat MP Kakali Ghosh Dastidar and six MLAs from North 24-Parganas attended the meeting.

During his interaction with the media, Adhikari said he would invite selected MPs to the administrative meeting.

“For five years, we were not invited to the administrative meetings. We have decided that MLAs from all the parties will be called to the meetings. In the last five years, the block development officers and the officers-in-charge of police stations would not take the calls from our MLAs. This is not healthy,” said Adhikari. “The benefits of the double-engine government should reach the people.”

The three districts of Hooghly, North 24-Parganas and Nadia have a combined strength of 68 MLAs, 15 of them are from the Trinamool.

During her three terms as chief minister, Mamata Banerjee had started administrative meetings, visiting the district towns across the state. During her three terms, the MLAs from the Left, the Congress and the BJP were not called to the meetings.

Several times, the Opposition MLAs during Mamata’s tenure had complained that they were being denied space to raise issues related to their constituencies with the highest level of the administration.

Though Ghosh Dastidar, the Barasat MP since 2009, was invited, the Trinamool’s Krishnagar MP Mahua Moitra, one of the most vocal critics of the Narendra Modi government, was not invited.

“The MPs who are speaking out, who have shown keenness to work for the people, will be invited,” Adhikari said without taking the names of either Trinamool or any of its MPs. “I heard the Barasat MP speak and instructed that an invite should be sent to her. She attended the meeting today.”

The chief minister announced that welfare camps will be held between June 15 and 17, where benefits from the existing and new schemes will be provided to the people.

Adhikari announced forms for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme would be distributed from Wednesday.

“The sooner the forms are uploaded, the benefits will reach the people,” he said.