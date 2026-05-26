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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 26 May 2026

Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh released on 30-day parole for 16th time since conviction, walks out of Rohtak jail

The Dera chief will stay at his Sirsa-headquartered Dera during the parole period, said Dera spokesperson and advocate Jitender Khurana

PTI Published 26.05.26, 12:44 PM
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh File picture

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Tuesday walked out of Sunaria jail in Rohtak after being granted a 30-day parole, marking the 16th time he has been released since his 2017 conviction in a rape case.

Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year sentence for raping two women disciples, will stay at the Sirsa headquarters of the Dera during the parole period, according to Dera spokesperson and advocate Jitender Khurana.

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His latest release comes months after he was granted a similar parole in January. Earlier, he was released on a 40-day parole in August 2025, a 21-day furlough in April 2025 and a 30-day parole in January 2025 ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly elections.

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He had also received a 20-day parole on October 1, 2024, days before the Haryana assembly polls, besides a 21-day furlough in August 2024 and a three-week furlough in February 2022 ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, have previously criticised the repeated grant of parole and furlough to Ram Rahim.

In March, the Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Ram Rahim in the 2002 murder case of a journalist, seven years after a special CBI court had convicted him and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

In May 2024, the high court had also acquitted Ram Rahim and four others in the 2002 murder case of the sect's former manager, Ranjit Singh, overturning an earlier order of a special CBI court.

The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a large support base across Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states, with significant influence in districts such as Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Hisar.

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