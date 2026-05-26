Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya welcome twin sons after ten years of marriage

Actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have welcomed twin sons, the couple announced on Tuesday.

“The wait is finally over… “The Boys” are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood,” they wrote on Instagram.

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Divyanka and Vivek’s friends from the industry congratulated the new parents in the comments section of the post. “Heartiest congratulations,” wrote Jennifer Winget. “Balle Balle....So happy...Welcome Baby Boys...Congratulations Div & Viv Harshdeep Kaur,” commented singer Harshdeep Kaur.

In March, the couple had shared photos from a maternity shoot. “Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing… They’re about becoming ready- together,” they captioned their post.

Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of the TV drama show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and tied the knot in 2016.

Divyanka made her acting debut with the Zee TV show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann in 2006, which shot her to fame. After that, she went on to star in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Meanwhile, Vivek is known for his role as ACP Abhishek Singh in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Rajbeer Bundela in Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se.