No office files, only travel diaries: Bihar govt gives employees a tourism mission every three months

The Bihar government has directed all state government employees to undertake mandatory visits to tourist destinations across the state every three months with their families and submit reports on how to promote them, officials said on Tuesday.

In a letter, dated May 20, issued to departmental heads, divisional commissioners, DMs and SPs, Additional Chief Secretary (General Administration) B Rajender said government employees must travel with their families for two days and two nights to tourist, eco-tourism or rural tourism destinations in districts other than their home districts.

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The travel is to be scheduled over Fridays and Saturdays, during which employees are expected to visit and stay overnight at least three tourist spots, according to the directive.

"Bihar is rich in cultural diversity, environmental heritage and historically significant tourist destinations. There are several sites that can emerge as major national and international tourism hubs. Encouraging officials to visit such places and submit suggestions will aid tourism development and improve related infrastructure," the letter stated.

Officials have been specifically instructed not to conduct review meetings or official inspections during these trips.

After the visit, employees will have to submit a report containing photographs, details of the tourist destinations visited and their experiences to the district magistrate or respective departments, the letter said.

Nodal officers will be appointed in district magistrate offices, divisional commissioner offices and state departments to compile the reports and forward them to departments such as Tourism, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Art and Culture.

The government said the initiative is expected to generate economic activity in local areas while offering visitors authentic cultural experiences, local cuisine and personalised hospitality.

The period of travel will be treated as official duty, the letter said.

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