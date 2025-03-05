Krysten Ritter set to make a special appearance in 'Dexter: Resurrection'

Hollywood actor Krysten Ritter, known for her work in "Jessica Jones", "Listen Up Philip" and "Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23", has joined the cast of "Dexter: Resurrection" as a guest star.

The 43-year-old actor will appear alongside previously announced cast members Michael C Hall and Uma Thurman, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The upcoming series, which is a sequel to the 2021 series "Dexter: New Blood" features Ritter as Mia.

Other details about her role are being kept under wraps.

Hall returns as Dexter Morgan in the Showtime series, whereas Thurman essays the role of Charley.

"Dexter: Resurrection" also stars David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera, James Remar as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater.

Ritter's latest work is "Sonic the Hedgehog 3". She voiced the character of director Rockwell in the animated film.

