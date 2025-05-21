Kiran Rao to be part of international jury at 2025 Shanghai International Film Festival

Filmmaker Kiran Rao will be part of the international jury of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).

Rao, whose "Laapataa Ladies" (Lost Ladies) was India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards, will join a jury led by Italian director and screenwriter Giuseppe Tornatore, best known for the Oscar-winning "Cinema Paradiso".

The jury also includes a diverse lineup of celebrated film professionals including Argentine filmmaker Iván Fund; Chinese actor and director Huang Bo; Greek producer Thanassis Karathanos; Chinese director and documentary filmmaker Yang Lina; and acclaimed Chinese actress Yong Mei.

"It's an honour to be part of a festival that champions international cinema and storytelling. I look forward to experiencing the wide range of voices and perspectives on screen, and to engaging with my fellow jurors from around the world," Rao said in a statement.

The 27th edition of SIFF will take place from June 13 to June 22, in Shanghai, China. The festival serves as a significant platform for cultural exchange and cinematic excellence, spotlighting both emerging talents and established auteurs from across the globe.

