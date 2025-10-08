MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 October 2025

Keanu Reeves to reunite with Alex Winter for fourth instalment of 'Bill & Ted'

Directed by Stephen Herek, the franchise started in 1989

PTI Published 08.10.25, 12:47 PM
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' (2020)

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' (2020) IMDb

Actor Keanu Reeves says he is up to reunite with his "Bill & Ted" co-star Alex Winter for a fourth installment in the science fiction comedy franchise.

Reeves and Winter recently teamed up for Broadway play "Waiting for Godot". Directed by Jamien Lloyd, it will run till January 4, 2026. Reeves, who made his Broadway debut with the play, essays the role of Estragon, while Winter portrays Vladimir.

ADVERTISEMENT

It revolves around the two characters waiting for a person named Godot.

Asked if they are ready to collaborate on another "Bill & Ted" film when the Broadway ends, Reeves replied "Yes and yes" to entertainment news outlet Variety.

Directed by Stephen Herek, the franchise started in 1989 with the first release titled "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure".

The second installment, "Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey", released in 1991. It was directed by Peter Hewitt.

"Bill & Ted" 3, titled "Bill & Ted Face the Music" was helmed by Dean Parisot and released in 2020.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Keanu Reeves Alex Winter
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh plans to buy 20 Chinese J-10CE fighter jets in $2.2 billion deal: Report

Reports say the J-10CE is the export variant of China's J-10C, which is already in service with the Chinese air force. Pakistan has said its air force used Chinese J-10C jets during the four-day military conflict with India in May
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
Quote left Quote right

India has not always bought so much Russian oil. They are starting to diversify its energy buys

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT