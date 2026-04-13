Katy Perry jokes about Justin Bieber scrolling YouTube on Coachella stage: ‘Thank God it’s premium’

Pop star Katty Perry has taken a dig at Justin Bieber for scrolling YouTube in the middle of his performance at Coachella 2026. Bieber’s bizarre act left fans bewildered and frustrated.

Perry, who attended the show with her boyfriend, former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, shared a video of the act on Instagram and poked fun at Bieber. “Thank God it’s premium. I don’t want to see ads,” she said.

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Social media users vented their frustration over Justin’s performance, labelling the set as ‘lazy’ and ‘boring’. Meanwhile, several Beliebers (fans of Justin Bieber) praised the intimate, nostalgic feel of the singer’s set.

“I'm crying, this might actually be the worst performance I’ve ever seen. He’s literally just playing music videos from YouTube… zero effort, just pure laziness. #Coachella,” one X user wrote.

Another post reads, “Justin Bieber really gave us the worst performance in Coachella and Grammy history in the same year.”

“The difference in performance quality is actually insane. You're telling me Justin Bieber is the highest-paid artist at Coachella, and this is what he delivers? Male artists really do get away with anything when it comes to performances — and more. I've seen people dragging Addison Rae for not being ready as a pre-headliner, yet the actual headliner is doing the absolute bare minimum and getting a pass… and some of y’all are always ready to defend these men,” another post reads on X.

Many fans even compared his ‘mediocre efforts’ on stage with a high-energy, maximalist show by Sabrina Carpenter. “Justin Bieber playing songs from his laptop on stage while Sabrina Carpenter delivered multiple outfit changes, visuals, choreography and vocals. These pictures speak louder than words. #Coachella,” reads one post on X.

However, several came to his defence. A fan wrote, “No one cares about a big stage full of backup dancers, fancy clothing and genuinely annoying faces. Justin Bieber gave me everything I wanted from his performance. He sang his new stuff and still gave us the old bangers with a personal touch. Only haters disliked it, bum.”

Coachella 2026, the 25th edition of the iconic music festival, is being held across two weekends — April 10 to 12 and April 17 to 19 — at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

This year’s sold-out festival features more than 130 acts, sprawling art installations, and livestreams on YouTube, with other headlining performances by Karol G and KATSEYE.