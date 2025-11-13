‘It is disrespect’: Karan Johar condemns ‘media circus’ around Dharmendra’s health scare

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday strongly criticised the “paparazzi and media circus” surrounding veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra’s health scare.

“When basic courtesy and sensitivity leave our hearts and our actions, we know we are a doomed race... Please leave a family alone! They are already emotionally combatting so much... it's heartbreaking to see paparazzi and see media circus for a living legend who has contributed so massively to our cinema...this is not coverage, it's disrespect.”

Johar’s reaction comes a day after Dharmendra was taken home by the Deol family from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital more than a week ago after he complained of breathlessness.

On Tuesday morning, reports of the veteran actor’s death went viral citing sources close to his family.

Over the past two days, media crews have camped outside the hospital and the Deol residence, prompting repeated requests of privacy from the family.

Earlier on Thursday, actor Sunny Deol sharply reprimanded photographers gathered outside his Juhu home. His remarks followed the circulation of a leaked video purportedly showing the Deol family grieving at the bedside of an ailing Dharmendra.

The 89-year-old actor’s daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini have also condemned “irresponsible” media behaviour.

In April, Dharmendra underwent an eye graft surgery. He is set to turn 90 on 8 December.

Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He rose to fame in the 1960s with films like Anpadh, Bandini, Anupama and Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke, before becoming one of Bollywood’s top leading men with iconic performances in Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Dream Girl.

The actor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next film, Ikkis, featuring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, is scheduled for release on December 25.