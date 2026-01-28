Kannada TV actress Kavya Gowda, husband Somashekar allegedly assaulted due to family feud

Kannada television actress Kavya Gowda’s husband Somshekar was allegedly injured after a family feud turned violent on January 26, as per a police complaint filed by Kavya’s sister Bhavya Gowda, according to media reports.

The incident reportedly occurred at Kavya’s family residence in Bengaluru. What began as a verbal altercation among relatives quickly escalated into physical violence. During the confrontation, Somashekar was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon and sustained stab injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors have reportedly stated that the injuries, though serious, are not life-threatening and that his condition is stable. Kavya also alleged that one of the family members had threatened her with sexual violence and death.

Kavya’s sister Bhavya Gowda was the one to file a complaint on her behalf at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station. While police have registered a case and the investigation is underway, counter-complaints have also been filed from the other side of the family, the police officials added.

Kavya Gowda rose to fame through her roles in Kannada serials such as Radha Ramana and Gandhari. She tied the knot with Somashekar, a Bengaluru-based businessman, in 2021. The couple have a daughter, Siya.

According to media reports, Kavya alleged that she and her husband were attacked by Somshekar’s brother Nandish, his wife Prema, Prema’s sister Priya, and Prema’s father Ravi Kumar following a dispute dispute began over a woman, Suma, who was hired to take care of her daughter.

The 33-year-old actress claimed that Prema slapped Siya during the argument. When she protested against this, she said she was verbally abused and threatened. She further alleged that Priya, Prema's sister, assaulted her during the confrontation.

Kavya also accused Ravi Kumar, Prema's father, of assaulting her husband Somasekhar with a wooden stick and later stabbing him on the right shoulder with a knife.

She further claimed that Ravi Kumar threatened her with sexual violence and death, while Nandish allegedly pulled her hair during the altercation. Kavya's sister Bhavya, who arrived at the scene later, was also allegedly threatened.

Following the incident, Kavya, Somasekhar, and Bhavya were taken to a private hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Speaking to NDTV, Kavya said, “An FIR has been registered. I am not scared because I know the law is on my side. They are claiming I am after their property, but I have not taken any money from my father-in-law or my husband. I have been independent and will continue to be. As a mother, I have to act in the best interests of my daughter. They attacked my child.”