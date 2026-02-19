MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
K-drama stars Lee Soo-hyuk, Lee Jae-wook to play Jisoo’s virtual boyfriends in Netflix’s ‘Boyfriend on Demand’

The upcoming K-drama is set to hit Netflix on March 6

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.02.26, 01:02 PM
Still from 'Boyfriend On Demand'

Still from 'Boyfriend On Demand' Netflix/ @YouTube

Popular K-drama stars Seo Kang-jun, Lee Soo-hyuk, Ong Seong-wu and Lee Jae-wook are set to play the roles of Jisoo’s on-screen boyfriends in a virtual dating simulation program in Netflix’s upcoming drama Boyfriend On Demand, slated to premiere on March 6.

Dropped by the streamer on Thursday, the trailer introduces viewers to Jisoo’s Mi-rae, a struggling webtoon producer, who is severely exhausted from her demanding job and can hardly find time for herself.

To seek an escape, Mi-rae comes across a futuristic, AI-powered service that allows users to create their ideal partner without the emotional complexities of real-life relationships.

Through a subscription, one can access this virtual dating simulation called Monthly Boyfriend.

The trailer soon takes a hilarious turn as she tries out different dating services with carefully crafted fantasy scenarios, designed to deliver flawless partners.

While the Queen of Tears actor Lee Soo-hyuk plays a prince on the app, Alchemy of Souls star Lee Jae-wook is set to appear as a doctor.

Actor Seo In Guk portrays Park Kyeong Nam, Mi-rae’s colleague and professional rival. However, their tense relationship evolves as they become ‘overtime work buddies’, with Mi-rae caught between real love and fantasy.

Through the program, she experiences a series of dates in diverse settings, including a yacht, a beach, a traditional Korean environment, and a K-pop concert. The story explores whether any of these virtual relationships can translate into real-life romance.

“Love is the last thing on Seo Mi-rae’s mind. But a virtual dating service sparks feelings — and maybe a real shot at romance. Jisoo and Seo In-guk star in BOYFRIEND ON DEMAND, premiering March 6,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer.

Boyfriend On Demand is directed by Kim Jung Sik. In addition to Jisoo and Seo In Guk, the cast includes Gong Min Jeung, Kim Ah Young, and Seo Kang Joon.

On the work front, Jisoo and her other bandmates, Rose, Jennie and Lisa wrapped up Blackpink’s DEADLINE World Tour.

