Bangladesh Hindu cop murder accused student activist held at Delhi airport, deported

A Bangladeshi student activist who was wanted in his country for killing a Hindu police officer last year was apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here and deported, official sources said on Thursday.

The man, identified as Ahmed Raza Hasan Mehdi, was intercepted by immigration authorities when he was attempting to board a flight to a European destination, the source said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mehdi, a resident of Habiganj in Bangladesh, is facing charges in connection with the murder of Sub-Inspector Santosh Chowdhury on August 5, 2024.

Chowdhury was killed during an attack on a police station. His body was later found hanging from a tree. August 5 is the day when former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had to flee the country. Multiple incidents of arson and loot were reported in different parts of Bangladesh that day.

Following his detention, the activist was placed under custody and subsequently deported to Bangladesh, the source added.

In a video shot from the airport, Mehdi claimed he was physically abused by one of the policemen and said he will narrate his ordeal after he returns to Bangladesh.

"I was in police custody for 40 minutes. I was badly treated and the police wanted to put me in jail. I told them if I had done any illegal work, then I should be allowed to speak to the embassy. But they didn't cooperate. I am safe now. The police unlocked my phone and checked it. I will take action once I return home," he said.