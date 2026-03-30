BTS set to reboot popular variety show ‘Run BTS!’, drops new teaser

There’s more surprises in store for the BTS Army! Shortly after their much-anticipated comeback album, a new music video, a live show in Seoul and a documentary, the K-pop band announced the reboot of their popular variety show Run BTS! on Monday.

Titled as Run BTS! 2.0, the band dropped a 40-second teaser clip on their YouTube channel, which shows the singers — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook engrossed in a conversation, discussing the show.

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The members discussed how to revamp their show. While Suga jokingly suggests they play guitar for eight hours, J-Hope and V decide on using nicknames, and the members are visibly excited.

The video ends with the date July 4, 9pm (KST), which is likely to mark the first look announcement of the show.

Premiered in 2015, Run BTS! is a popular South Korean variety web show starring the members of BTS, which was initially dropped on V Live and later moved to Weverse and YouTube.

The show focusses on the members participating in a variety of missions, challenges, and games designed to showcase their teamwork, individual personalities and comedic chemistry.

Episodes are free-spirited and unscripted, featuring themes like cooking competitions, sports days, outdoor camping, escape rooms, spy-themed scenarios, and even fashion shows.

In July 2024, the band’s eldest member, Jin, released the reality show Run Jin, an extension of Run BTS!. All the episodes of Run Jin are currently streaming on the official channel of BangtanTV.

The band recently dropped their fifth studio album Arirang and the music video of the song Swim.

The group is set to begin their Arirang World Tour on April 9 in Goyang, South Korea. The 2026-27 tour will span 82 concerts across 34 cities in Asia, North America, Europe and Latin America. Tickets for shows in South Korea, North America and Europe were sold out within hours.