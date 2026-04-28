‘Sarke Chunar’ row: Sanjay Dutt apologises before NCW, pledges education aid to tribal girls

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with the controversy surrounding the song Sarke Chunar from his upcoming film KD The Devil.

The Hindi version of the song, released earlier this month, sparked widespread outrage over its allegedly vulgar and sexually explicit lyrics. The issue was raised in Parliament, with Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stating that the song has already been banned.

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At a hearing before NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the commission flagged alleged vulgarity and indecent portrayal of women in the song, questioning intent, awareness, and accountability.

Dutt submitted a written apology, expressing regret for any “unintended” harm to society.

The chairperson questioned whether adequate due diligence was done before taking part in content seen as promoting objectification of women, and stressed the responsibility of senior public figures to ensure their work complies with legal and societal standards.

As a corrective step, Dutt pledged to fund the education of 50 tribal girls as part of social welfare and women’s empowerment efforts, the NCW said in a statement.

He also assured the commission that future artist agreements would include mandatory legal due diligence to ensure respectful and appropriate portrayal of women and children in films and other creative projects.

Last month, the film’s director had denied allegations that the controversy surrounding the song was orchestrated for publicity.

Prem said he had written the original Kannada lyrics, while the Hindi version was translated by lyricist Raqueeb Alam, adding that he was unaware of the specific wording that later drew criticism.

Amid the backlash, the filmmaker said the contentious portions of the song have now been revised and an updated version will be submitted to the censor board. He also expressed regret over the controversy.

Actress Nora Fatehi, who features in the song alongside Sanjay Dutt, distanced herself from the controversy, stating that she had recorded the Kannada version three years ago and had raised concerns after hearing the Hindi adaptation.

Alam also said he had warned the makers about the vulgarity of the Hindi lyrics, adding that he was asked to carry out a literal translation.

Telugu folk singer Mangli, who performed the track, issued a public apology and confirmed that the song had been taken down from platforms and would be re-released with revised lyrics.

The controversy also drew the attention of the National Human Rights Commission, which issued a notice to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

On April 6, Prem, Raqueeb, and KVN Production representatives Gautam K M and Suprith, appeared before the commission and apologised.

KD The Devil, a Kannada film dubbed in four languages including Hindi, is scheduled for release on April 30.