Aamir Khan confirms ‘3 Idiots’ sequel, film in production: Report

Actor Aamir Khan recently confirmed a sequel to Rajkumar Hirani’s 2009 comedy-drama 3 Idiots, revealing that it is currently in production.

In an interview with Amar Ujala, Aamir revealed that he has heard the story and found it “wonderful”, adding that the script is still being refined. He said the sequel will revisit Rancho, Farhan and Raju around a decade later.

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“Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I’ve heard the story, and it’s wonderful. He added that while the screenplay needs further work, the core idea stands out. “It’s unusual, with the same humour as the first film, and follows the characters 10 years later.”

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the sequel will reunite Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi.

Adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone, 3 Idiots hit theatres on December 25, 2009. It follows the story of three engineering students who share a close bond and navigate the pressures of academic life in India.

Aamir and Hirani, who were set to collaborate on a biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke, have reportedly put the project on hold, giving Hirani time to focus on the 3 Idiots sequel. 3 Idiots won three honours at the 57th National Film Awards, including the Best Popular Film Award. It also became the first Indian movie to cross the Rs 200-crore mark.

Produced under the banner of Vinod Chopra Films, 3 Idiots also starred Mona Singh, Achyut Potdar and Boman Irani.

Aamir was last seen in R. S. Prasanna’s comedy drama Sitaare Zameen Par.