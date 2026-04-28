Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz get engaged after eight months of dating

English singer Harry Styles and actress Zoe Kravitz got engaged after eight months of dating, as per media reports.

The couple was first spotted together in August 2025. They made multiple public appearances despite not confirming their relationship.

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As per US-based entertainment news portal People, the couple has reportedly exchanged rings.

Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman. They tied the knot in 2019, but parted ways in 2021.

Kravitz is known for her roles in The Batman (2022) as Catwoman, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Big Little Lies. The daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, she is also recognised for her work in High Fidelity and for directing the 2024 thriller Blink Twice.