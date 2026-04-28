Emma D’Arcy, Tom Glynn-Carney engage in ruthless combat in ‘House of the Dragon’ S3 trailer

The trailer for George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal’s fantasy drama series House of the Dragon Season 3 was dropped by HBO Max on Monday.

The one-minute-54-second-long video shows glimpses of the ruthless war between King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy).

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The third season of the series is slated to premiere on June 21 this year.

Season 2 of the series premiered on HBO and Max on June 16, 2024. It revolved around the Targaryen civil war between Green and Black Councils that are fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, respectively.

House of the Dragon Season 1, which ended way back in October 2022, followed Rhaenyra in her fight to be named the chosen heir of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). After Viserys I’s death, the family split into two factions — one led by Viserys’s wife Alicent and her son Aegon; the other supporting Viserys’s daughter Rhaenyra and her husband Daemon (Matt Smith). This laid the groundwork for a devastating war of succession known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The third instalment follows the escalating Dance of the Dragons, with Rhaenyra’s forces seizing King's Landing, Daemon's continued machinations in the Riverlands, Aemond's (Ewan Mitchell) chaotic rule, and tragic losses for both sides.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mtchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Phoebe Campbell and Sonoya Mizuno will return for the third instalment of the fantasy series.

Besides the returning cast, Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler are set to feature in the upcoming season.

House of the Dragon is the second television series in Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire franchise. It is based on parts of Martin's 2018 book Fire & Blood.

The directors for the third season are Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh, and Loni Peristere.

HBO also announced a fourth season of the fantasy drama, set to premiere in 2028.

Martin co-created the series alongside Condal, with both serving as executive producers. Condal also holds the role of showrunner. Other executive producers include Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett. The directors for the third season are Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh, and Loni Peristere.

The previous seasons of the show are available to stream on JioHotstar for viewers in India.