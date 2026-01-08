‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3: When and where to stream latest instalment of the anime in India

The first two episodes of popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 are set to premiere on Crunchyroll in India at 10.30pm today.

The third season is set to have 13 episodes, with a new episode dropping every week on Thursdays. The finale will release on March 26.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is expected to have a total of 24 or 26 episodes. Similar to the previous seasons, the third instalment will likely be split into two parts.

The new season, which covers the Culling Game Arc of the manga by Gege Akutami, will pick up after the gruesome events of the Shibuya Incident arc. Yuji Itadori faces an even greater threat from the ancient sorcerer, Kenjaku, who is set to create a battle royale-like setup across Japan.

New characters in the third season include Kinji Hakari, Kirara Hoshi, Hiromi Higurum, Fumihiko Takaba, Reggie Star, and Kogane.

King Gnu will perform the opening theme song titled AIZO. The group previously performed the theme song SPECIALZ for the Shibuya Incident Arc and One Way for the Jujutsu Kaisen film.

Shota Goshozono has directed Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 at studio MAPPA, with Hiroshi Seko writing the series composition. Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa have worked on character design and Yoshimasa Teuri composed the music, all returning from the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.