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regular-article-logo Friday, 27 March 2026

‘So happy’: JK Rowling gives seal of approval to new ‘Harry Potter’ series

HBO, on Wednesday, unveiled the much-awaited teaser of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, which received mixed reactions from fans

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.03.26, 04:43 PM
JK Rowling

JK Rowling File picture

As the internet continues to be divided over the upcoming Harry Potter series, author J.K. Rowling has given her seal of approval, saying that she’s “happy” with it.

Following the release of the teaser for the upcoming HBO series for the Wizarding World, Rowling responded to a fan comment and wrote, “It's going to be incredible. I'm so happy with it.”

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Her tweet came in response to a fan who said the teaser “looks b***** marvelous,” adding, “I cannot wait, and as it seems to me, neither can the rest of the world.”

HBO, on Wednesday, unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the upcoming fantasy series Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

While some fans were happy about the ‘book-accurate’ visuals, a large section of users were unhappy with the casting of actor Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape.

In the film series, based on J. K. Rowling’s books, Alan Rickman portrayed the iconic character.

Earlier this year, when HBO announced Essiedu’s casting, the actor found himself at the receiving end of racist backlash and death threats.

Fans of the original book series were unhappy because portraying Snape as ‘black’ diverges from the book’s description of a pale, hook-nosed white man.

The Harry Potter franchise was previously adapted into eight films released between 2001 and 2011, starring Daniel Radcliffe in the lead role, alongside Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as Ron and Hermione.

This time, the Golden Trio will be portrayed by Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout, who will take on the roles of Harry, his geeky friend Hermione Granger, and his red-haired bestie Ron Weasley, respectively.

Currently in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the new series features a cast including Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall. The project is led by showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod, with executive producers including Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts and David Heyman.

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