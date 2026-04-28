‘Verity’ trailer: Anne Hathaway traps Dakota Johnson in a writer’s nightmare in dark psychological thriller

Dakota Johnson’s Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling author, is petrified by Anne Hathaway’s best-selling author Verity Crawford after unraveling a disturbing secret about the latter in the trailer of the upcoming film Verity, dropped by the makers on Monday.

The one-minute-49-seconds-long video shows Lowen being hired to finish the latest book of Verity, after an accident leaves her unable to complete it.

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One night, Lowen slips through the house in a silk robe, checks on the bed-ridden Verity to ensure she is asleep, and then goes to see her husband. As she leans in and kisses him, she suddenly notices blood on her lips—only to realise in horror that she isn’t kissing Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), but Verity.

While completing the assignment, Lowen comes across a disturbing, unfinished manuscript that leaves her questioning Verity’s mental health. She begins to suspect that all is not as it appears and slowly unravels Verity’s dark truths.

“There is no light where we’re going. VERITY — only in theaters October 2,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the upcoming film is based on an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book of the same name. The film also stars Brady Wagner, Asel Swango and Daniel Echevarria in key roles.

Hoover’s novel It Ends With Us was previously adapted into a film, which was released last year and starred Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in lead roles.

Produced by Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Stacey Sher, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick, Hathaway, and Hoover, Verity is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.