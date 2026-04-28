Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor dies at 80 due to cardiac arrest

Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passed away on Monday at the age of 80 due to cardiac arrest, as per media reports.

The actor took his last breath at around 3.30pm at Sion Hospital in Mumbai. His last rites were performed later in the evening at a crematorium near the hospital.

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The actor had been unwell for the past three days. He had also been hospitalised earlier. Family, friends and industry members are expected to come together to honour Kapoor at the North Bombay Association (Punjab Association) on April 30 between 5pm and 7pm.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. “Sad to know about the demise of veteran theatre and film actor Bharat Kapoor ji. Have great memories working with him in the initial days of my career. A great human being. Om Shanti,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Bharat Kapoor has been a household name in Hindi films for his versatile roles as an antagonist, supporting character and authoritative figure. With a career spanning nearly four decades, he featured in a wide range of films and TV shows.

He is best known for his films like Noorie (1979), Ram Balram (1980), Love Story (1981), Bazaar (1982), Ghulami (1985), Aakhree Raasta (1986), Swarg (1990), and Khuda Gawah (1992). In his later years, he starred in films including Barsaat (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), and Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities (2004).

Besides films, Kapoor featured in several popular shows including Amanat, Saans, Tara, Campus, Parampara, and Bhagyavidhata (2009–2011). He was a familiar face in 1990s and 2000s TV, also appearing in Chunauti, Kahani Chandrakanta Ki, and Aahat.